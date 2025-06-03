Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - AI Oracle Video & Bitcoin 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Method C AI Oracle Video and

Bitcoin 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), a cutting-edge technology innovator in AI applied to Bitcoin mining, wishes to update shareholders with regard to the release of a short video explaining how Method C's AI Oracle can be applied to Bitcoin mining to provide critical efficiencies.

The video can be found either on the Company's website:

https://www.quantumblockchaintechnologies.co.uk/

or, on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAA75osj_W4

The Board would also like to provide a brief update on QBT's attendance at Bitcoin 2025, held last week in Las Vegas. The QBT team held a number of one-on-one meetings where they presented to a number of key companies in the sector, including ASIC chip designers, mining rig manufacturers and pool miners. The meetings included demonstrations of the Company's three disruptive Methods, including a live demonstration of Method A, which was mining in the Company's lab in Milan. A high level of interest was shown by the attending parties. The Company intends to follow up on these meetings over the coming weeks, with the hope that a number of new third-party tests will be requested.

Francesco Gardin, QBT's Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "Overall, the response to the live demonstrations of QBT's Methods was impressive. Bitcoin 2025 is the largest industry conference in the US, which is the largest market for Bitcoin mining and it gave us the chance to meet with the key players in the Bitcoin mining industry. On the back of this new interest we are committed to driving forward with our products to reach a commercial agreement. As usual, we will keep shareholders updated as and when we have further news to report."

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.