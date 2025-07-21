Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. The proxy votes were cast as follows:

Resolution Description Resolution Type Votes FOR (%) Votes Against (%) Voters Discretionary (%) Votes Withheld (%) To receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. Ordinary 98.7% 0.6% 0.4% 0.3% To approve the re-appointment of A.C.T. Audit as auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. Ordinary 98.4% 1.0% 0.4% 0.2% To approve the appointment of Vladimir Basilio Kusznirczuk as a Director. Ordinary 97.7% 1.7% 0.4% 0.2% To re-confirm the appointment of Francesco Gardin as a Director. Ordinary 97.5% 1.6% 0.4% 0.5% To extend the authorisation to issue shares provided at the 2022 AGM until the 2028 AGM. Ordinary 96.6% 2.8% 0.4% 0.2% To extend the authorisation to issue shares provided at the 2023 AGM until the 2028 AGM. Ordinary 96.4% 2.8% 0.4% 0.4% To extend the authorisation to issue shares on a non-rights issue basis. Special 96.0% 2.6% 0.4% 1.0%

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.