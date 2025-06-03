

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and unemployment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss inflation data. Consumer prices are forecast to rise 0.2 percent in May compared to no change in April.



At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Spain.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to edge up to 6.1 percent in April from 6.0 percent in March.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash inflation figures and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.0 percent in May from 2.2 percent in April. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent in April.



