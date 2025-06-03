HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Indonesia: HDF Energy Signs Two Major Agreements to Accelerate the Deployment of its Renewstable(R) Power Plants in the Presence of Emmanuel Macron and Prabowo Subianto

Bordeaux, 3 June 2025 - On the occasion of the State visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Indonesia, HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France) signed two strategic agreements marking a major milestone in the development of its Renewstable® green hydrogen power plants in the country.

On 28 May, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between HDF Energy, Indonesia's national electricity operator PLN, and the state-owned infrastructure financing company PT SMI. The signing ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. In parallel, HDF Energy also signed a second agreement with the Provincial Government of East Nusa Tenggara, reinforcing the Governor's confidence in HDF's projects and strengthening their deployment in this high-potential region.

The MoU was signed by Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France), Reynaldi Hermansjah, President Director of PT SMI, and Darmawan Prasodjo, President Director of PT PLN (Persero).

Accelerating the Development of 23 Renewstable® Projects Across the Country

The MoU signed with PLN and PT SMI is one of six major partnerships formalized with French companies in the presence of both Heads of State and French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Éric Lombard.

This partnership aims to identify and implement innovative financing mechanisms to support the 23 Renewstable® projects currently under development by HDF in Indonesia, representing a total investment of €2.3 billion. These projects have been included in the Indonesian government's recently launched national roadmap for hydrogen and ammonia, which positions hydrogen as a strategic pillar in the national energy mix, particularly for electricity generation.

A Strategic Deployment in the East Nusa Tenggara Province

HDF Energy is focusing its development efforts in Eastern Indonesia, with 23 Renewstable® projects currently underway. Eight of these are located in East Nusa Tenggara Province. A MoU has been signed with the Governor of this Province to strengthen local cooperation and accelerate deployment.

Renewstable® power plants integrate intermittent renewable energy sources (solar or wind) with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen to generate clean, renewable, stable and baseload power 24/7. This solution provides a sustainable alternative to local diesel fuel power plants. The excess green hydrogen produced can also be used to decarbonize regional maritime transport. A first structuring agreement in this area was already signed in April 2025 between HDF Energy, PLN, and PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry to launch this maritime decarbonization initiative.

For both Renewstable® and maritime projects, HDF's high-power fuel cells will be produced at its factory in Bordeaux, France.

These agreements strengthen HDF Energy's footprint in Indonesia and mark a key milestone in the realization of its ambitious green hydrogen-based projects. They are fully aligned with Indonesia's energy transition goals, supporting the emergence of a robust local hydrogen ecosystem and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

Damien Havard, CEO HDF Energy, stated: "These agreements represent a major step forward in the development of our Renewstable® power plants in Indonesia. They demonstrate the relevance of our French technology in addressing clean electrification challenges in isolated island regions. Our participation in this State visit illustrates France's commitment to the global energy transition and its active support for French hydrogen technologies - a strong signal of the strategic role played by HDF Energy in the international rollout of France's hydrogen industry."

Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, said: "France is a partner for the energy transition. 450 million euros have been disbursed out of a commitment of 500 million euros (to support the energy transition). I am pleased that today in the field of solar power and hydrogen, there are important projects agreed ."

Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, expressed:

"Today, we agreed to go even further by adopting a joint vision declaration for the centennial of Indonesia-France relations in 2050. This also reflects our commitment to strengthening cooperation in strategic areas."

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux (France), these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility decarbonization solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of advanced projects valued at over €3 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

Contact

Investor relations Media relations Hélène de WATTEVILLE

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

