HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: HDF Energy and Vietnam Maritime Corporation partner to decarbonize Vietnam's maritime sector with green hydrogen solutions and fuel cells

Paris, June 12, 2025 - HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France), global leading developer of green hydrogen infrastructure and high-power fuel cells, announces its collaboration with Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), a prominent state-owned enterprise in maritime transport, port operations, and logistics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marking the cooperation between HDF Energy and VIMC was formalized on June 11 during a high-level ceremony in Paris, held on the occasion of the official state visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to France, in the context of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference. This strategic partnership aims to advance the deployment of locally produced green hydrogen and HDF's fuel cell technologies across VIMC's operations, supporting the decarbonization of Vietnam's maritime sector.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Nguyen Canh Tinh, CEO of VIMC, and Mr. Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France), in the presence of: Mr. Ho Sy Hung, Vietnamese Vice Minister of Finance, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. François Corbin, Vice-President Medef International, Mr. Tran Khanh Viet Dung, Business Development Manager at HDF Energy Vietnam, and Mr. Benoît Clocheret, CEO of Artelia.

Vietnam's extensive coastline and rapidly expanding port infrastructure make maritime transport a critical component of its economy. However, the sector is also a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions due to its dependence on fossil fuels. As part of its commitment under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) and in line with the International Maritime Organization's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam is seeking innovative pathways to reduce its maritime carbon footprint. The collaboration between HDF Energy and VIMC is a timely response to these global and national sustainability objectives.

This MoU establishes a strategic framework to deploy HDF's hydrogen fuel cell technologies-designed and manufactured at its factory in France-across Vietnam's maritime sector.

Joint initiatives will include feasibility studies, technical assessments, and pilot projects to validate and deploy hydrogen-powered ship operations in real-world conditions. The fuel cells could be powered by competitive green hydrogen locally produced by HDF Energy's Renewstable® hydrogen power plants currently under development in Vietnam. These plants are expected to generate surplus green hydrogen at a low marginal cost, enabling an integrated and scalable solution for maritime decarbonization.

Beyond technical collaboration, HDF Energy will support VIMC in securing international funding to accelerate the rollout of hydrogen-powered solutions. Together, they intend to position hydrogen as a cornerstone of Vietnam's clean maritime strategy and contribute to the country's net-zero targets by 2050.

This agreement is part of HDF Energy's drive to pursue its international expansion and work towards decarbonizing heavy maritime mobility using its high-power fuel cell technology.

Mr. Nguyen Canh Tinh, CEO of VIMC, commented: "VIMC is proactively restructuring its fleet by investing in new generation ships and applying advanced technologies that help save fuel and reduce CO ? emissions. At the same time, our strategy is to implement shore power systems for ships at ports, allowing them to switch off diesel generators while docking for cargo operations. VIMC is also focusing on developing deep-water ports following the 'green port - smart port' model, investing in electrified cargo handling equipment, and managing operations through digitalization to optimize efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Our partnership with HDF Energy, a pioneer in hydrogen fuel, aligns perfectly with our green transformation strategy. We believe that this project will accelerate VIMC's emission reduction roadmap, realize the Net Zero 2050 goal, and reaffirm VIMC's pioneering role in developing a zero-emission maritime model in Vietnam."

Mr. Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy, stated: "Vietnam's maritime sector presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate how hydrogen can decarbonize heavy mobility at scale. Partnering with VIMC allows us to bring our concrete, technically mature fuel cell solutions to the forefront of maritime innovation. By combining our hydrogen power expertise with VIMC's operational leadership, we aim to build a replicable model for zero-emission maritime transport-not only for Vietnam, but for the entire region.

We were also honoured to welcome Mr Nguyen Canh Tinh, CEO of VIMC, to our industrial site in Blanquefort (France), where he was able to see first-hand the achievements of our experts."

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence mass production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux, these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of advanced projects valued at over €3 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

