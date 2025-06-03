

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction and property company Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) announced that it continued to trade well and in line with the Board's expectations in the period to 30 April 2025.



The order book was approximately 11 billion pounds, in line with the half-year position, reflecting a 2% increase on the year-end position as of 30 June 2024, when it stood at 10.8 billion pounds.



The company noted that its strong bidding discipline and robust risk management have resulted in a higher-quality order book. Coupled with the recapitalization of its property business, this has enabled the company to raise its operating profit margin target to 4.0%-4.5% within the next 3 to 5 years.



