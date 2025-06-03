

Original-Research: CR Energy AG - from NuWays AG



03.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to CR Energy AG



Company Name: CR Energy AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS625



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Under Review

from: 03.06.2025

Target price: n.a.

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



CRE set to file for insolvency; Rating suspended



In an ad hoc announcement released Friday afternoon, CR Energy (CRE) informed shareholders that the company is expected to file for insolvency in the coming days.



According to the company, the anticipated filing is primarily due to current market developments and the lenders' unwillingness to further extend working capital loans. Ongoing projects of the company's subsidiaries are reportedly not affected. In the coming days, management intends to continue discussions with investors regarding the provision of equity or debt capital.

From our perspective, this development comes somewhat unexpectedly, as the company had not been reliant on external financing in recent years, reflected in a strong equity ratio of 97.6% as of H1 2024. Furthermore, according to the H1 report, the company anticipated cash inflows based on profit transfer agreements with its subsidiaries. In H1, these subsidiaries generated a combined net income of EUR 9.4m. CRE stated that "this amount, along with the profits earned in the second half of the year, will be fully transferred to CR Energy by year-end."



Given that these profit transfer agreements result in profits and losses being passed on to CRE at yearend, the primary cause of the current situation must have arisen in H2 2024 - since the performance in H1 2025 would not yet impact CRE's liquidity. This implies a severe deterioration in business performance during the second half of FY 2024. As noted earlier, this turn of events was unexpected by us and consensus.

This impression is further reinforced by the recently published annual report of MPH Healthcare AG - CRE's majority shareholder (approx. 59%) - which was released last Wednesday (May 28). It stated: "CR Energy expects to maintain the positive development of its operating business throughout 2024. The construction projects are on schedule." In light of that, CRE's news seems even more surprising to us.



In our view, it appears rather odd that just two days later that very company is putting such news.



That being said, it remains to be seen what will unfold in the coming days and whether management can secure the necessary funding to continue operations. In the meantime, we are suspending our rating for CRE and put the stock UNDER REVIEW.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32778.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2149236 03.06.2025 CET/CEST



°

