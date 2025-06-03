

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L), a technology products company, reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended on 30 April 2025 increased to 26.5 million pounds from 15.2 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit after tax for the period was 20.4 million pounds or 7.4 pence per share up from 16.4 million pounds or 5.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit before tax was 24.1 million pounds compared to 22.7 million pounds in the previous year.



The underlying earnings per share rose 3% to 6.8 pence from 6.6 pence last year.



Revenue from continuing operations rose 5% to 234.3 million pounds from last year's 223.4 million pounds, driven by strong performance in Countermeasures & Energetics, offset by a weaker period in Sensors & Information as the new UK Government administration finalises its spending plans.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 2.7 pence per ordinary share for the 2025 financial year, an increase from 2.6 pence in the first half of 2024. This dividend will be paid on 5 September 2025 to shareholders registered as of 15 August 2025.



The Board's full year expectations are unchanged, supported by order coverage at 30 April 2025 of 85% of expected 2025 revenue, and with a similar the second half weighting of operating profit to last year as previously communicated in February 2025.



The Group remains on track to achieve its ambition to increase the Group's annual revenue to about 1 billion pounds by 2030.



In a separate announcement the company has confirmed the appointment of Pete Raby as an independent non-executive director. He will join the Board on 1 September 2025. Pete is currently CEO of Morgan Advanced Materials plc. Pete has been in this role for ten years and is due to retire on 1 July 2025. Upon joining the Board, Pete Raby will become a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration committees.



