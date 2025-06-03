

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation moderated in May to the lowest level in four months, flash data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in May, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in April.



Inflation-based services softened to 3.8 percent from 5.6 percent. The annual price growth of food, beverages, and tobacco slowed marginally to 7.1 percent from 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of energy, including motor fuels, declined by 1.0 percent.



Monthly, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in May.



The EU measure of inflation also eased to 3.0 percent from 4.1 percent in April.



