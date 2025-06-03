

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices decreased for the first time in more than four years in May, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.1 percent annually in May, as expected, after remaining flat in the previous month. Further, this was the first decline since April 2021.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.3 percent annually in May, and transport charges were 3.7 percent cheaper compared to last year. Meanwhile, housing energy costs rose 1.1 percent.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation moderated to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent versus a stagnant change in April.



