Mycronic AB: Global Technologies acquires Surfx in the US

Mycronic's Global Technologies division has acquired Surfx Technologies, a company headquartered in the US, providing atmospheric plasma solutions for surface treatment, including cleaning and active oxide removal. These solutions are used in advanced packaging, semiconductor processing, and other electronics manufacturing applications.

Surfx provides plasma cleaning engines for integration into semiconductor packaging equipment, such as thermocompression bonders, hybrid bonders and inkjet printers. The company also provides turnkey plasma cleaning and activation systems for these and other industries, including printed circuit board assembly and medical diagnostics device manufacturing. Surfx's unique edge is that the systems do not require vacuum, making them suitable for integration into inline production lines.

Surfx was founded in 1999. Mycronic made a minor investment in 2020 and previous to the acquisition owned 7.5 percent of the company. Surfx has 34 employees located in the US and Taiwan, with net sales for 2025 projected at USD 25-30 million.

"Surfx has a unique plasma cleaning solution that is gaining traction in 3D semiconductor die stacking, which is one of the critical enabling technologies behind the AI revolution. With this acquisition, Mycronic invests in leading manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry", says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic.

Surfx will form a new business line within the Global Technologies division.

June 3, 2025

