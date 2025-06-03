Anzeige
WKN: A41BLJ | ISIN: SE0025158629 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT0
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 09:24
17,364 Euro
-1,45 % -0,256
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Global Technologies acquires Surfx in the US

Mycronic's Global Technologies division has acquired Surfx Technologies, a company headquartered in the US, providing atmospheric plasma solutions for surface treatment, including cleaning and active oxide removal. These solutions are used in advanced packaging, semiconductor processing, and other electronics manufacturing applications.

Surfx provides plasma cleaning engines for integration into semiconductor packaging equipment, such as thermocompression bonders, hybrid bonders and inkjet printers. The company also provides turnkey plasma cleaning and activation systems for these and other industries, including printed circuit board assembly and medical diagnostics device manufacturing. Surfx's unique edge is that the systems do not require vacuum, making them suitable for integration into inline production lines.

Surfx was founded in 1999. Mycronic made a minor investment in 2020 and previous to the acquisition owned 7.5 percent of the company. Surfx has 34 employees located in the US and Taiwan, with net sales for 2025 projected at USD 25-30 million.

"Surfx has a unique plasma cleaning solution that is gaining traction in 3D semiconductor die stacking, which is one of the critical enabling technologies behind the AI revolution. With this acquisition, Mycronic invests in leading manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor industry", says Magnus Marthinsson, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic.

Surfx will form a new business line within the Global Technologies division.

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Marthinsson
Sr VP Global Technologies
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00
E-mail: magnus.marthinsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com


The information in this press release was published on June 3, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

