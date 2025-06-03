

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy stalled as initially estimated in the first quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product remained flat in the first quarter from last year, following a 0.4 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.



On the expenditure side, household final consumption expenditure rose 4.1 percent from last year, and government consumption was 7.3 percent higher.



On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation fell sharply by 10.1 percent due to weaker investments in construction and in machinery and equipment. The volume of exports dropped 0.4 percent, while imports rose by 0.1 percent.



On an adjusted basis, GDP shrank 0.4 percent in the first quarter versus a 0.1 percent rebound in the previous quarter, confirming the earlier estimate.



Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy contracted 0.2 percent after a 0.6 percent recovery in the December quarter, as estimated.



