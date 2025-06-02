ABB Electrification: ABB acquires Bel Products Inc. to expand enclosures portfolio in North America

ABB Electrification Canada Inc. acquires industry-leading enclosures manufacturer Bel Products Inc.

Expands ABB's portfolio in growing enclosures market, serving commercial, industrial, data center and utility customers across Canada and the U.S.

Extends ABB's manufacturing capabilities and local production footprint in Canada

Montreal, Canada, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ABB Electrification Canada Inc. announced today it has completed its acquisition of Bel Products Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of commercial, industrial and custom-made enclosures. This acquisition enhances ABB's market presence in Canada and the U.S., expanding its product portfolio and enabling the company to leverage its manufacturing, warehousing and supply chain capabilities to better meet growing customer demand. The financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

The enclosures market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising demand in data centers, OEM applications and the electrical industry. As digital infrastructure expands and electrification accelerates, the demand for safe, reliable, high-performance enclosure solutions continues to grow.

"This additional acquisition reflects our commitment to strategic growth and strengthens our ability to deliver greater value to our customers and partners" said Khalid Mandri, President, ABB Installation Products Division. "We continue to focus on opportunities that enhance our offerings to serve our markets."

A key player in the Canadian enclosures market, Bel Products brings extensive industry expertise that complements ABB's Electrification Installation Products portfolio and expands its reach across multiple industries. The company delivers high-quality, industry-rated offerings for a range of applications and environments.

"The acquisition of Bel Products complements our electrical offerings and strengthens our ability to deliver locally manufactured solutions," said Mike Shenouda, Canada Region Leader and General Manager, ABB Installation Products Division. "By combining ABB's technological leadership with Bel Products' market expertise, we are leveraging our shared local roots to drive further growth."

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Bel Products is recognized for its custom-built enclosures, housings, panels and accessories, serving key industries such as commercial, industrial, data centers and utilities. Bel Products will continue operations from the current manufacturing facility in Montreal and warehouse in Terrebonne, Quebec.

"Joining ABB marks a new chapter for Bel Products," said Réal Bélanger, President at Bel Products. "ABB's reputation and global reach open new opportunities for us, and we are excited to extend our capabilities and serve a broader range of customers."

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB's Installation Products Division creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com