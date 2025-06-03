Press release

Maxim Group initiates the coverage of the CROSSJECT share with a BUY recommendation and a target price of €4.00

Dijon, France 03 June 2025 (07.30 CET) -- CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), the specialty pharma company in advanced phases of development and registration for ZEPIZURE® in adults, is informing about the recent initiation of coverage by Maxim Group, the US brokerage firm dedicated to biopharmaceutical companies and other emerging growth and technology companies.

In a first equity research report titled "A Robust Needle-Free Auto-Injector Platform for Emergency Therapies", Maxim Group's Equity Research issued a first BUY recommendation on the CROSSJECT share. The price of the CROSSJECT share on the 29th of May 2025, the date of issue of the research report, was €1.77.

« We are excited by this first endorsement by a leading broker-dealer firm in the U.S. specialized in emerging growth companies in life sciences. We look forward to fueling the North American investor community with further positive developments in relation with the registration of ZEPIZURE® with the FDA and with the rest of our pipeline », said Patrick ALEXANDRE, CEO of CROSSJECT.

About CROSSJECT

CROSSJECT SA (Euronext: ALCJ; www.crossject.com ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. CROSSJECT is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with BARDA. The Company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under contract number 75A50122C00031.

About Maxim Group

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. Maxim Group was formed in 2002 as an independent and 100% employee-owned firm providing customized solutions to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ.

***

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@crossject.com