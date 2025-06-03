Elis announces the acquisition of Bugadería Neutral

in Spain

Saint-Cloud, June 3, 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Bugadería Neutral in Spain.

Located in Catalonia, in the south of Barcelona, Bugadería Neutral operates a laundry which mainly services Hospitality customers. The company currently employs 145 people; the management team will remain in place to develop the company's growth potential in the region.

In 2024, Bugadería Neutral delivered c. €12 million revenue. The acquisition will be consolidated in the financial statements from June 1, 2025.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com