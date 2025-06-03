

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased at a slower pace in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.8 percent yearly in April, slower than the 3.2 percent rise in March. Further, this was the third successive monthly increase.



Prices in the domestic market grew 1.7 percent annually in April, and those in the foreign market climbed by 2.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the non-durable consumer goods industry alone rose by 5.4 from last year, and those for durable consumer goods climbed by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, the price index for the energy industry also logged a decrease of 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.4 percent.



Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Romania fell to 5.7 percent in April from 6.0 percent in March. There were 467,400 unemployed people compared to 490,900 in the previous month.



