

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in April after rising in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 5.9 percent in April from 6.1 percent in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 6.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased by 48,000 to 1.514 million in April compared to the previous month.



Data also showed that the employment rate remained stable at 62.7 percent.



