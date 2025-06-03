FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to Group Executive Management

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

3 June 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth announces that Mikko Tepponen, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Operations Officer, has decided step down from his position to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Mikko joined FLSmidth in mid-2020 and his last day with FLSmidth will be at the end of June 2025.



We are continuing to implement our new corporate model. As part of this process, the role of Chief Digital Officer & Chief Operations Officer will be eliminated. Consequently, the respective responsibilities for Digital and Manufacturing will be transferred to other members of the executive team. The Chief Financial Officer will take over the responsibility for IT and manufacturing activities will be managed by the three Business Lines, enhancing their respective end-to-end P&L ownership. In addition, we will continue to leverage the use of our Global Business Centres and seek to strengthen their impact and contribution to the business.



"Mikko has played a critical role in the transformation of FLSmidth. This includes expanding our digital offerings, strengthening our global manufacturing and supply chain, and implementing our new corporate model. Mikko is a respected and well-liked leader, but I fully understand why this opportunity was one that he could not forego. On behalf of the executive team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his many contributions to FLSmidth," comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.



Going forward, Group Executive Management consists of the following members:

Mikko Keto, CEO

Roland M. Andersen, CFO

Cori Petersen, Chief People & Sustainability Officer

Julian Soles, President, Products Business Line

Toni Laaksonen, President, Service Business Line

Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line

Christopher Ashworth, President, FLSmidth Cement





Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





