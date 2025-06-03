Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 16:00
50,25 Euro
-0,89 % -0,45
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,80049,94011:49
49,82049,94011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 11:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to Group Executive Management

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
3 June 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth announces that Mikko Tepponen, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Operations Officer, has decided step down from his position to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Mikko joined FLSmidth in mid-2020 and his last day with FLSmidth will be at the end of June 2025.

We are continuing to implement our new corporate model. As part of this process, the role of Chief Digital Officer & Chief Operations Officer will be eliminated. Consequently, the respective responsibilities for Digital and Manufacturing will be transferred to other members of the executive team. The Chief Financial Officer will take over the responsibility for IT and manufacturing activities will be managed by the three Business Lines, enhancing their respective end-to-end P&L ownership. In addition, we will continue to leverage the use of our Global Business Centres and seek to strengthen their impact and contribution to the business.

"Mikko has played a critical role in the transformation of FLSmidth. This includes expanding our digital offerings, strengthening our global manufacturing and supply chain, and implementing our new corporate model. Mikko is a respected and well-liked leader, but I fully understand why this opportunity was one that he could not forego. On behalf of the executive team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his many contributions to FLSmidth," comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.

Going forward, Group Executive Management consists of the following members:

  • Mikko Keto, CEO
  • Roland M. Andersen, CFO
  • Cori Petersen, Chief People & Sustainability Officer
  • Julian Soles, President, Products Business Line
  • Toni Laaksonen, President, Service Business Line
  • Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line
  • Christopher Ashworth, President, FLSmidth Cement

Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Changes to Executive Management - June 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aceeec9e-08ee-4952-9f0d-86841066357c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.