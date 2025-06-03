Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire the Integrated Product Support (IPS) business of SIPAL in Italy. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture's engineering capabilities for Italian and European aerospace and defense clients.

SIPAL's Italian IPS business provides engineering services to ensure the operational availability of complex products and systems, such as aerial and land vehicles or naval vessels, throughout their entire life cycle. It serves major aerospace and defense organizations and is involved in several national and European defense programs. The part of SIPAL's business that Accenture intends to acquire also provides services in product engineering, industrial engineering, manufacturing support and training. It is headquartered in Turin and has offices across Italy.

The operations will help Accenture better support organizations in Italy and Europe in the development of software-defined solutions and next-generation integrated systems for military vehicles, aerostructures and naval vessels. Upon close, the area of the company dedicated to SIPAL's IPS activities (about 250 engineering professionals) will join Accenture's service for digital engineering and manufacturing and infrastructure and capital projects, Industry X.

Teodoro Lio, Market Unit Lead for Accenture in Italy, said:"By acquiring SIPAL's Italian IPS business, we once again confirm our commitment to investing in Italian excellence and support sectors that are strategic to the country. SIPAL's highly specialized defense engineering capabilities, combined with our deep product engineering, digital, data and AI expertise, will create an exceptional capability to drive reinvention across these industries, in Italy and Europe."

Ignazio Dogliani, SIPAL's CEO, said: "Today, SIPAL warmly welcomes the proposed acquisition of SIPAL's IPS area by Accenture, a truly global company with strong roots in Italy and across Europe, confident that this marks the beginning of a new chapter of growth. This transaction represents an extraordinary opportunity to deliver even greater value to clients and to enable the IPS team to expand its presence in a broader and more international market."

The acquisition is part of Accenture's ongoing commitment to helping companies reinvent how they design, engineer and manufacture products and services with technology, specialized talent and intelligent processes. It continues Accenture's long-term strategy to expand the company's engineering and technology innovation capabilities in Italy and to contribute to accelerating the digital transformation of industries critical to the country's growth. Since 2023, Accenture has completed six strategic acquisitions in Italy. These include Ammagamma (AI), Intellera Consulting (public sector and healthcare), IQT Group (net-zero infrastructure), Fibermind (5G and fiber networks), Customer Management IT and SirfinPA (public sector, justice and security).

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com

