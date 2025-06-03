Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP Environment & Permitting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Oliver Curran, MSc, as Vice President of Environment and Permitting. Mr. Curran will lead and oversee the Company's environmental baseline studies and assessments for advancement of permitting as the Valley gold deposit progresses.

"We are excited to welcome Oliver to Snowline's senior management team," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "His experience permitting multiple mineral development projects in northern Canada is highly relevant to us in advancing our Valley gold deposit. His approach-incorporating traditional knowledge into actionable and effective environmental monitoring and permitting solutions-dovetails well with Snowline's guiding principles. We look forward to working with Oliver in responsibly and efficiently advancing Valley."

Mr. Curran brings 25 years of relevant environmental and major project permitting experience to Snowline, having held strategic leadership positions with Inco, Baffinland Iron Mines, TMAC Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines and most recently Centerra Gold. Oliver has successfully led permitting for significant remote greenfield mines and championed these projects through to construction and operations from an environmental and social perspective. Mr. Curran holds a Hons BSc in Biology and Environmental Sciences from Trent University and a MSc from the University of Toronto.

ABOUT ROGUE

Snowline Gold's 100%-owned, flagship Rogue Project, in Canada's Yukon Territory, covers a 60 x 30 km cluster of intrusions in the eastern Tombstone Gold Belt known as the Rogue Plutonic Complex.

Since its launch in 2021, Snowline has progressed the Rogue Project's Valley gold deposit from a greenfield prospecting discovery to a significant bulk tonnage gold resource, with a combined 7.94 Moz gold Measured and Indicated mineral resource at 1.21 g/t Au and an additional 0.89 Moz Inferred mineral resource at 0.62 g/t Au within a pit-shell constraint, as outlined in the Company's May 15, 2025 news release.

Exploration of the open Valley gold deposit is ongoing. Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), geologically similar to multi-million-ounce RIRGS deposits currently in production, like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska, but with substantially higher gold grades. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. For these reasons, Snowline considers the Rogue Project to have district-scale potential to host additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties: Rogue, Einarson, Ursa, Cynthia and Olympus. The Valley gold deposit is one of a cluster of prospective reduced intrusion-related gold targets on the broader 30 x 60 km Rogue Project, within a broader emerging district almost entirely controlled by Snowline.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with an eight-project portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline Gold Corp, as Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

