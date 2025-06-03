

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The right wing government in the Netherlands is set to collapse as far-right leader Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, or PVV, left the coalition.



Wilders said at a news conference Tuesday morning that PVV'S allies in the government did not support his ideas on preventing the migration of asylum-seekers to the northwestern European country.



'The PVV promised voters the strictest asylum policy ever,' including a proposal to 'close the borders to asylum-seekers'. 'I had no choice but to say: We rescind support for this Cabinet,' he told reporters.



'I signed up for the strictest asylum policy, not for the downfall of the Netherlands. And our responsibility for this cabinet therefore ends here.'



Wilders said all ministers from his PVV party are resigning.



As the government loses majority with the withdrawal, it will likely lead to new elections, reports say.



A coalition government was formed in July last year, several months after Wilders' PVV party won the November 2023 election.



The shaky alliance failed to reach any consensus on key issues since then, with Wilders frequently criticizing Prime Minister Dick Schoof and the government.



