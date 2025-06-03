Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 12:08
1,199 Euro
+3,54 % +0,041
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1201,19514:22
1,1221,18214:24
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 12:54 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beyond Cooling - TCL Brings AI Innovation to Energy-Saving Air Conditioning Technologies

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global energy demands rise, conventional air conditioning systems face increasing concerns for their environmental impact and operational costs. TCL is revolutionizing cooling technology with its breakthrough T-AI Energy-Saving - an intelligent solution that harnesses AI-driven optimization to enhance efficiency - a significant leap toward sustainable comfort, combining advanced air conditioning with responsible energy use.

TCL T-AI Energy-Saving

As concerns grow about air pollution and bacteria transmission in enclosed spaces, modern air conditioners must integrate advanced features like fresh air purification and UVC deep ultraviolet sterilization to enhance indoor air quality. Conventional units, however, consume up to half of a household's electricity, and their fluorocarbon refrigerants emit massive amounts of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gases each year.

To tackle these challenges, TCL introduces a suite of nine proprietary air conditioning technologies, including the T-AI Energy-Saving Technology which equips select TCL models with dynamic temperature algorithms, intelligent data systems, and dual-engine synergy. This advanced system delivers precise climate control, real-time efficiency optimization, and adaptability to diverse environments and architectural needs.

The latest T-AI energy-saving technology combines intelligent sensing with precision climate control. Utilizing high-precision environmental sensors and advanced AI analytics, the system continuously monitors and responds to subtle indoor condition changes. Its self-learning algorithms process comprehensive temperature and humidity data to build adaptive environmental profile, ensuring optimal comfort with maximum efficiency.

Furthermore, the T-AI system employs deep learning algorithms to predict and optimize operational patterns, intelligently reducing energy waste from unnecessary cooling and dehumidification cycles while maintaining ideal comfort levels.

The T-AI technology is certified by SGS, a globally respected testing organization, validating its exceptional performance and efficiency. This innovation is now already available to TCL FreshIN 3.0 and TCL BreezeIN 2.0 air conditioners and more in the upcoming years.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702147/TCL_T_AI_Energy_Saving.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-cooling---tcl-brings-ai-innovation-to-energy-saving-air-conditioning-technologies-302471801.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.