

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $391.93 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $363.32 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $10.435 billion from $9.914 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $391.93 Mln. vs. $363.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $10.435 Bln vs. $9.914 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.80



