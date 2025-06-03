Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces that the Fortune 500 water-technology company first disclosed on May 30, 2024 has renewed and expanded its SBOM Studio licence effective May 1, 2025. The contract renewal and expansion extends Cybeats monitoring to additional treatment-plant controllers, pumping-station firmware, and cloud analytics platforms used on four continents.

"Twelve months of solid performance led to a bigger license footprint with this Fortune 500 client," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Regulations like the EPA's 2024 advisory and the EU Cyber-Resilience Act are pushing water-sector operators to take SBOMs seriously. That's driving interest in what we do, and it's helping us grow within key accounts. These wins are a big part of our 148% net revenue retention and our strategy of building recurring revenue through long-term renewals."

In its 2024 annual report, the UK utility Southern Water disclosed £4.5 million in costs responding to a ransomware attack, highlighting the growing financial toll of cyber threats on critical infrastructure operators.[1]

Around the world regulators and enterprises in energy, healthcare, finance, and other sectors are aligning with international frameworks such as ISO SAE 21434 and NIST guidelines.[2] Software Bills of Materials provide a scalable way to track vulnerabilities, manage open-source risk, and prove compliance across borders. Cybeats remains well-positioned to meet this growing demand by delivering the visibility and automation required to secure the modern software supply chain.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data - AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.

Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring - Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.

Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution - Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.

Scalable Enterprise Deployment - Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.

Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility - Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

