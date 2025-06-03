

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate fell for the first time in four months in April, in line with expectations, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent in March. The latest rate was the lowest since December when it was at the same level.



The jobless rate had remained at 6.3 percent since January, and it was 6.4 percent in April 2024.



The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in April, unchanged from March. In the same month a year ago, the rate was 6.0 percent.



The youth jobless rate, which applies to those under the age of 25, fell to 14.4 percent from 14.8 percent in the euro area. The corresponding rate for the EU dropped to 14.8 percent from 15.0 percent.



The number of jobless people in Eurozone totaled 10.68 million in April, down 207,000 from the previous month and by 343,000 persons from the same month last year.



The number of unemployed in the EU was 12.90 million in April, down by 188,000 persons from March and by 217,000 persons from a year ago.



In the euro area, the number of young jobless was 2.27 million in April, down 74,000 persons from March and by 16,000 persons from last year.



The number of youth unemployed was 2.859 million in the EU, lower by 57,000 persons from March and by 19,000 from April 2024.



