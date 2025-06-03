

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has announced nearly $4.9 billion in funding for major bridge projects through the Bridge Investment Program, and up to $500 million in grants to repair or replace aging bridges in 18 rural states through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program.



The funding will help address the tens of thousands of bridges across the country - including approximately 42,000 bridges in poor condition - that are in dire need of repair.



'Under President Trump's leadership, America is building again,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'The previous administration handcuffed critical infrastructure funding requirements to woke DEI and Green New Scam initiatives that diverted resources from the Department's core mission. Under the Trump Administration, America is building again.'



The Federal Highway Administration has set a number of requirements on contractors who bid for taking up the projects to construct or repair the listed bridges.



The Applicants must address how the project will consider climate change and environmental justice in the planning stage and in project delivery. In particular, applicants must address how the project reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, incorporates evidence-based climate resilience measures and features, and reduces the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from the project materials. Applicants also must address the extent to which the project avoids adverse environmental impacts to air or water quality, wetlands, and endangered species, as well as address disproportionate negative impacts of climate change and pollution on disadvantaged or other affected communities, including natural disasters, with a focus on prevention, response, and recovery.



These grants will help address the critical need to move people and goods across the nation, connecting local communities and economies, strengthening national supply chains and improving critical corridors for freight travel.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News