Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' AI Nose Accuracy Breakthrough in Elderly Care Monitoring: SmellTech Gets Smarter

AI Nose accuracy in elderly care improved to 85% with additional Smell ID training

AI-friendly healthcare policies to provide tailwinds for commercial rollout

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting a significant milestone in the Company's AI Nose project for elderly care. AI Nose has reached approximately 85% accuracy in excretion odor detection-improving over the recently met internal milestone of 80%.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose Accuracy enhanced through machine learning at scale: The improved accuracy is based on 254 subject events and 2,119 sample entries in Japan and Taiwan. WTR estimates AI Nose achieved ~92% sensitivity, supporting the platform's reliability for real-time hygiene monitoring in long-term care environments. Data-driven machine learning and AI model training contribute to the improved accuracy, underscoring AI Nose's ability to enhance detection with increased data input.

Addressing aging population challenges in Japan and Taiwan: AI Nose offers a timely and scalable solution to the rising demand for senior care driven by the aging populations of Japan and Taiwan. In Japan, nearly 30% of the population is aged 65 or older, a figure projected to rise to 35% by 2040-creating an anticipated shortfall of ~570,000 caregivers. In Taiwan, the elderly population is expected to exceed 20% by 2025, with one of the world's lowest birthrates.

AI-integrated healthcare policy tailwinds support AI Nose adoption: AI Nose is strategically aligned with major AI-friendly healthcare digital transformation initiatives, including Japan's Society 5.0 and HealthcareDX frameworks and Taiwan's long-term care programs. These policy tailwinds are expected to accelerate commercialization pathways and generate scalable demand for AI Nose in high-need healthcare settings.

Commercial rollout targeted for 2026, with scalable Asia-Pacific growth potential: Ainos is advancing toward commercial deployment of AI Nose in long-term care facilities in 2026, following pilot testing through the second half of 2025. This timeline positions Ainos to capture early-mover advantage in Japan's aging population segment, with expansion opportunities in other Asian regions, reflecting AI Nose's scalability and regional relevance in addressing healthcare labor shortages and chronic care demands.

Pioneering SmellTech in $29.8-billion E-nose market: Ainos is positioning AI Nose as a category-defining SmellTech platform at the leading edge of the $29.8 billion global electronic nose market in 2025. By combining proprietary AI models with advanced gas sensor arrays, AI Nose is designed to unlock new, data-driven applications across healthcare, industrial, and robotics sectors. This differentiated approach positions Ainos as a potential first mover in digitized scent detection, with scalable upside across high-growth verticals.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here:

https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_05292025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/water-tower-research-highlights-ainos-ai-nose-accuracy-breakthrough-i-1034862