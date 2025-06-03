Consolidates 100% ownership of BullWave, issuing 20.8 million shares

Signs marketing agreement with SnowBridge Limited to support digital reach

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company" or "Universal Digital") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2025, it has completed its acquisition of all remaining issued and outstanding shares of Geometric Galaxy Ltd. ("GGL"), a British Virgin Islands company that owns and operates BullWave, a SaaS-based crypto analytics platform. This acquisition strengthens Universal Digital's position in digital asset infrastructure and expands its control over BullWave, a proprietary SaaS analytics platform for crypto traders.

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated May 13, 2025, Universal Digital has issued an aggregate of 20,828,572 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the former shareholders of GGL in exchange for the remaining 81% equity interest in GGL not already held by the Company. The Consideration Shares are subject to resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws and a voluntary lock-up arrangement.

This transaction follows the Company's earlier acquisition of a 19% equity interest in GGL and represents the final step in consolidating full ownership of the BullWave platform. The leadership team of GGL will continue in their roles.

"This acquisition is a major step forward in building a company we believe the future of digital investing demands," said Timothy Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. "BullWave gives us the tools to better understand markets, make smarter decisions, and empower investors with the kind of real-time insights they need. We're excited to bring it fully into the fold."

"We designed BullWave to give crypto traders and investors the kind of precision and insight that traditional financial professionals take for granted," said Andrew Lam, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GGL. "Joining Universal Digital gives us the platform to accelerate product development and bring our technology to a broader audience."

About the BullWave Platform

BullWave is a SaaS-based analytics and portfolio insights platform purpose-built for crypto traders and digital asset investors. It offers real-time market signals, intelligent portfolio tracking, and performance benchmarking across blockchain ecosystems. BullWave is fully non-custodial and does not facilitate trading or hold crypto assets, allowing users to retain full control over their holdings. BullWave is currently in limited commercial use, with additional enhancements in development to support risk management and decision-making.

Agreement with SnowBridge Limited

Universal Digital has also entered into a digital marketing agreement (the "SnowBridge Agreement") with SnowBridge Limited ("SnowBridge") to support investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility. Under the agreement, SnowBridge will provide online marketing and awareness services for an initial budget of up to C$500,000. The Company retains the discretion to extend the campaign or renew the agreement upon completion of the initial program.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected impacts of the acquisition of GGL on the Company's business and operations; and the expected impact of the SnowBridge Agreement on the Company's investor awareness and brand visibility.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations following completion of the acquisition of GGL; the SnowBridge Agreement may not support the Company's investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the acquisition of GGL will benefit the Company's business and operations; the SnowBridge Agreement will support the Company's investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility; and the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors will continue to see growth.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

