Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chase Ergen to its Advisory Board. Mr. Ergen is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with over two decades of experience spanning satellite communications, 5G infrastructure, and digital asset innovation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a publicly traded company advancing institutional access to decentralized finance.

As the son of Charlie Ergen, founder of Dish Network and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), Mr. Ergen has long been immersed in the evolution of global communications and financial infrastructure. His leadership roles have included pioneering early Bitcoin mining operations, championing blockchain adoption, and advancing the future of permissionless technologies.

Mr. Ergen's appointment brings additional experience in digital asset strategy and governance and supports Universal Digital's objective of engaging with individuals who have contributed to the development of emerging financial technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chase Ergen to our Advisory Board," said Tim Chan, CEO of Universal Digital Inc. "His global perspective, hands-on experience, and active governance roles within the blockchain sector align directly with our strategic goals as we scale access to next-generation digital asset platforms."

"Universal Digital's focus on expanding institutional access to digital assets through listed structures in Asia Pacific is a forward-looking and strategic move," said Chase Ergen. "There is growing interest in Asia Pacific for corporate treasury applications of digital assets. I look forward to supporting the Universal Digital team as they pursue structured and compliant avenues for institutional engagement across key markets."

RSU Grant

The Company also announces the grant of 75,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to Mr. Ergen pursuant to Universal Digital's Long-Term Incentive Plan. The RSUs will vest in eight equal quarterly installments over a two-year period from the date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, subject to the terms of the plan and applicable securities laws.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

