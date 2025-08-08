Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") announces that Timothy Chan has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 7, 2025. Mr. Chan will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors has appointed Christopher Yeung, the Company's current Chief Investment Officer, to assume the additional role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Yeung will continue to lead the Company's investment strategy while assuming responsibility for overall corporate leadership, operations, and regulatory oversight.

A seasoned blockchain and digital asset entrepreneur, Mr. Yeung has deep expertise in institutional crypto markets. He was among the first employees at BlockFi, where he established and led its Asian trading business, scaling it into a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. At BlockFi, he played a key role in the institutionalization of digital assets, helping negotiate one of the first Bitcoin EFP trades on the CME in 2019. Mr. Yeung also supported the transformation of Hex Trust from a digital asset custodian into a regulated prime broker. He began his career at Morgan Stanley.

"Tim has played a critical leadership role in stewarding the Company through its recent transformation," said Peter Rhodes, Chief Financial Officer of Universal Digital. "We're grateful for his continued contributions as a director and look forward to working closely with him in this next phase."

As part of Mr. Yeung's expanded role, the Company has granted him 200,000 stock options pursuant to Company's long-term incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.00 per common share, vest immediately, and expire on August 7, 2027, subject to the terms of the plan and applicable securities laws.

RSU Grants

In connection with ongoing leadership contributions and to align long-term interests with shareholders, the Company also announces the grant of an aggregate of 175,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. The RSUs will vest in eight equal quarterly installments over a two-year period from the date of grant subject to the terms of the plan and applicable securities laws.

Engagement of Has Innovations for Strategic Marketing and Visibility Services

On August 7, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement with Has Innovations Trading L.L.C. ("Has Innovations") for the provision of strategic marketing and brand visibility services (the "Services").

The Services commenced on August 7, 2025 and end on November 7, 2025, with the option to extend thereafter by written mutual agreement. The Services include digital marketing strategy, investor targeting, content positioning, press release distribution, and paid advertising campaigns across platforms such as Facebook, Google Ads, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Has Innovations will also support broader brand awareness initiatives through digital outreach and ecosystem engagement targeting both qualified and retail investor audiences.

The agreement forms part of the Company's broader capital markets communications strategy and does not constitute Investor Relations Activities as defined under securities legislation.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to pay a one-time fee of USD $200,000 in cash, payable in full in advance. No securities or equity-based compensation have been or will be granted in connection with this agreement.

Has Innovations and its principals are arm's length parties to the Company and do not currently hold any securities of the Company. The Company confirms that Has Innovations will not provide market making services and that compensation is not contingent on market performance or trading volume.

Contact Details of Has Innovations LLC:

Principal Name: Adam Savage

Address: Bin Dasmal Building, Office 2B29, Al Goze Industrial First, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,

Email: admin@hasinnovations.net

Phone: +61 405 783 399

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected impacts of the new Chief Executive Officer on the Company's business and operations; and the expected impact of the HAS Innovations Agreement on the Company's investor awareness and brand visibility.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations through its new CEO; the Has Innovations Agreement may not support the Company's investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the new CEO will benefit the Company's business and operations; the Has Innovations Agreement will support the Company's investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility; and the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors will continue to see growth.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261794

SOURCE: Universal Digital Inc.