

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The UK government will scrap border checks on fruits and vegetables imported from the European Union in an early move to ease trade ahead of its new SPS agreement with the EU.



The agreement will establish a UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary zone, slashing costs, easing pressure on food prices and eliminating routine SPS border checks for food exports and imports.



This means that checks on medium-risk fruit and vegetables (including tomatoes, grapes, plums, cherries, peaches and peppers) imported from the EU will not be required - and will therefore not be brought into force this summer.



In the short term, businesses can continue importing medium-risk fruit and vegetables from the EU without the products being subject to import checks or being charged associated fees.



The UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said the SPS agreement will make food trade with the UK's biggest market cheaper and easier. Cutting excessive red tape and fees for traders exporting to and importing from the EU will strengthen supply chains and reduce prices for businesses and consumers.



Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman said, 'This government's EU deal will make food cheaper, slash bureaucracy and remove cumbersome border controls for businesses. A strengthened, forward-looking partnership with the European Union will deliver for working people as part of our Plan for Change'.



The easement of import checks on medium-risk fruit and vegetables from the EU was introduced as a temporary measure to provide businesses time to prepare for their implementation, and ensure a smooth flow of essential goods across the UK border.



The easement of checks has now been extended from 2025 July 1 to 2027 January 31 as a contingency measure, following the government's announcement that it will agree a new SPS deal with the EU.



The details of the SPS agreement are now to be negotiated.



