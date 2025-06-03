Avolon Holdings Limited ("Avolon" or the "Company"), a leading global aviation finance company, announced today the early results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash commenced by Avolon Holdings Funding Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Avolon ("Avolon Holdings Funding" or the "Offeror" and, together with the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "our" or "us"), for the notes issued by the Offeror listed in the following table (the "Notes") (i) in accordance with, and in the order of, the corresponding Acceptance Priority Levels (as defined below) and (ii) subject to the Maximum Tender Cap (as defined below) and possible pro rata allocation, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below), and our election, with respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (as defined below), to make payment for such Notes on June 5, 2025 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The Offeror has increased the aggregate purchase price (excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below)) of the Notes that it intends to purchase in the offers from the previously announced amount of $800,000,000 to $1,200,000,000 (as so amended, the "Maximum Tender Cap"). The other terms of the previously announced offers to purchase the Notes remain unchanged.

The offers to purchase with respect to each series (each, a "Series") of Notes are referred to herein as the "Offers" and each, an "Offer." Each Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 19, 2025 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, including pursuant to this press release, the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Withdrawal Deadline of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on June 2, 2025 has passed and accordingly, Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase. As of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on June 2, 2025 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), as reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Tender Agent and Information Agent (each as defined below) for the Offers, approximately $1,781,637,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The table below identifies the principal amount of each Series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline.

Issuer Offeror Title of Security Security

Identifiers Principal Amount

Outstanding Maturity Date Par Call Date Acceptance Priority Level Principal Amount

Tendered as of the Early Tender Deadline Avolon Holdings Funding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2026* CUSIP: 05401AAL5/G0686BAK5 ISIN: US05401AAL52/ USG0686BAK55 $1,000,000,000 April 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 1 $634,950,000 Avolon Holdings Funding 4.375% Senior Notes due 2026* CUSIP: 05401AAG6/G0686BAF6 ISIN: US05401AAG67/ USG0686BAF60 $745,215,000 May 1, 2026 March 1, 2026 2 $298,065,000 Avolon Holdings Funding 2.125% Senior Notes due 2026* CUSIP: 05401AAM3/G0686BAL3 ISIN: US05401AAM36/ USG0686BAL39 $750,000,000 February 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 3 $459,776,000 Avolon Holdings Funding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026* CUSIP: 05401AAK7/G0686BAJ8 ISIN: US05401AAK79/ USG0686BAJ82 $650,000,000 January 15, 2026 December 15, 2025 4 $388,846,000

Admitted to trading on the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Dublin").

All documentation relating to the Offers, including the Offer to Purchase, together with any updates, are available from the Information Agent and the Tender Agent, as set forth below. The Offer to Purchase can also be accessed at the following website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/avolon/. The Offer to Purchase sets forth a complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offers. Holders of the Notes ("Holders") are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Offers.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on June 17, 2025 (as the same may be extended with respect to any Offer, the "Expiration Date").

The applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn before the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be determined by reference to a fixed spread specified for each Series of Notes over the yield based on the bid price of the applicable Reference Security, as fully described in the Offer to Purchase. The consideration will be calculated by the Dealer Managers (as defined below) at 9:00 A.M., New York City time, on June 3, 2025. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the applicable Settlement Date will be paid in cash on all validly tendered Notes accepted for purchase in the Offers (the "Accrued Interest"). The Total Consideration, plus Accrued Interest, for Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase will be paid by us in same-day funds on the Early Settlement Date.

Our obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to each Offer, up to the Maximum Tender Cap, is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver by us of a number of conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, in each case unless waived by us as provided in the Offer to Purchase.

The amounts of each Series of Notes that are accepted for purchase in each Offer will be determined in accordance with the priorities identified in the column "Acceptance Priority Level" in the table above (each, an "Acceptance Priority Level" and, collectively, the "Acceptance Priority Levels"). Subject to the Maximum Tender Cap, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted for purchase before any validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, and all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted for purchase before any Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date having a lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers. However, any Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will, subject to the Maximum Tender Cap, be accepted for purchase in priority to Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date even if the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date have a higher Acceptance Priority Level than the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. Notes of the Series in each Acceptance Priority Level accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offers may be subject to proration such that we will only accept for purchase Notes with an aggregate purchase price up to the Maximum Tender Cap.

We expressly continue to reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to further amend, extend or, upon failure of any condition described in the Offer to Purchase to be satisfied or waived, to terminate any of the Offers, including the right to further amend or eliminate the Maximum Tender Cap, at any time at or prior to the Expiration Date.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lloyds Securities Inc. are serving as the Lead Dealer Managers, and Huntington Securities, Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and NatWest Markets Securities Inc. are serving as Co-Dealer Managers, in connection with the Offers (collectively, the "Dealer Managers"). Questions regarding terms and conditions of the Offers should be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. by calling toll free at 866-627-0391 or to Lloyds Securities Inc. by calling collect at +1 212-827-3145

Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been appointed as information agent (the "Information Agent") and tender agent (the "Tender Agent") in connection with the Offers. Questions or requests for assistance in connection with the Offers or the delivery of tender instructions, or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation by calling collect at 212-430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or toll free at 855-654-2014 (for all others) or via e-mail at contact@gbsc-usa.com You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers. The Offer to Purchase can also be accessed at the following website: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/avolon.

None of Avolon Holdings Funding, the Company, the Dealer Managers, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the trustee under the indenture governing the Notes or any of their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Offers. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes and, if so, the principal amounts of Notes to tender.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities. Neither this press release nor the Offer to Purchase, or the electronic transmission thereof, constitutes an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities, as applicable, in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Managers or any of their respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offers shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Company in such jurisdiction.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

This announcement is released by the Offeror and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Notes. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/155, this announcement is made by the directors of the Offeror.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of 31 March 2025. www.avolon.aero.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Avolon does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603319191/en/

Contacts:

For Further Information Please Contact

David Breen Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Douglas Keatinge

Avolon Head of Communications

dkeatinge@avolon.aero

T: +353 86 037 4163