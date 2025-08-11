Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces that its order for 75 A321neo aircraft and 15 A330neo aircraft from Airbus is now unconditional, following its approval by the shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon's 70% shareholder.

The order was first announced on 24 July 2025.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 142 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,166 aircraft, as of 30 June 2025 (pro forma for the new Airbus order). www.avolon.aero

