Computer Modelling Group Ltd: CMG and Baker Hughes Announce Agreement to Advance Digital Integration

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce an agreement with Baker Hughes to further the integration of its simulation and seismic technologies with Baker Hughes' digital offerings, delivering comprehensive software and consulting solutions for upstream energy development.

As asset complexity increases, the accuracy and integrity of modelling and simulation are essential for building better understanding, mitigating operational risk, and optimizing recovery. Baker Hughes' field proven JewelSuite subsurface and geomechanical modelling, combined with CMG's powerful seismic interpretation and reservoir and production simulation tools, deliver a comprehensive workflow well-suited to maximize asset value in a full range of recovery processes.

Under the agreement, CMG and Baker Hughes will enhance integration across both companies' solution sets, improving user experience and ease of use. This collaboration expands market reach and enables both companies to offer end-to-end workflows including seismic to geology, geology to reservoir, reservoir to production, and production to surveillance. In addition to JewelSuiteTM, the two companies will explore further opportunities to integrate CMG's advanced technologies with Baker Hughes' industry-leading LeucipaTM automated field production solution and CarbonEdgeTM end-to-end digital solution for CCUS operations. While many industry software applications are connected, this agreement aims to take the next step in truly connecting the workflows.

In addition, experts from CMG and Baker Hughes' GaffneyCline energy advisory group will collaborate to deliver superior expertise and insights to the industry for consulting projects in subsurface and surface oil and gas, geothermal, and CCUS systems. This team approach to consulting delivers true industry expertise in each unique discipline required on a project.

Commenting on the agreement, Pramod Jain, CEO of CMG said, "At CMG, we are dedicated to building an open ecosystem where leading-edge technologies can thrive. We are committed to ensuring that our customers are free to select best-in-class solutions that integrate effortlessly, empowering them to work with the technologies that best serve their needs. Collaborating with Baker Hughes to assure seamless integration of our respective solutions is a meaningful way for us to deliver on our mission to continue to help our clients solve their most complex problems."

James P. Brady, Chief Digital Officer - Oilfield Services & Equipment, Baker Hughes added "Collaboration is at the heart of our digital strategy. By working closely with CMG, we can leverage our collective reservoir and software expertise to deliver a better, truly integrated customer experience -- from exploration and resource development to sustainable production optimization."

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

