

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in world markets remains mixed amidst trade-related tensions as well as growing rate cut expectations from the European Central Bank. Anxiety ahead of key economic data due from the U.S. over the course of the week also weighed on sentiment. Geopolitical tensions also persisted, swaying sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have slipped. Major markets in Europe are trading on a negative note. Asian markets however finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after Monday's losses. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices have gained. Gold suffered losses after the massive surge on Monday. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,187.00, down 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,923.90, down 0.20% Germany's DAX at 23,939.11, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,777.99, up 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 7,712.71, down 0.32% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,340.15, down 0.29% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,453.50, down 0.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,466.70, up 0.63% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,361.98, up 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,512.49, up 1.53%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1388, down 0.49% GBP/USD at 1.3497, down 0.35% USD/JPY at 143.15, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6455, down 0.68% USD/CAD at 1.3740, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 99.07, up 0.36%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.421%, down 0.90% Germany at 2.5030%, down 0.79% France at 3.173%, down 0.41% U.K. at 4.6240%, down 1.09% Japan at 1.488%, down 1.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $64.72, up 0.14%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $62.81, up 0.46%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,381.45, down 0.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,173.05, up 0.38% Ethereum at $2,593.25, up 4.12% XRP at $2.19, up 0.81% BNB at $667.21, up 1.33% Solana at $158.70, up 1.63%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News