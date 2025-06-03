Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS) ("Worthington Steel" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling equity stake in Italy-based Sitem S.p.A. (together with its subsidiaries, Stanzwerk AG, Decoup S.A.S. and Sitem Slovakia spol. s r.o., "Sitem Group") through its subsidiary, Tempel Steel Company, LLC ("Tempel"). Worthington Steel now holds an approximately 52% stake in Sitem Group, with the option to increase ownership in the future.

"This marks a significant step in our strategic growth plan, enhancing our position in the European electric motor lamination market and strengthening our ability to support global automotive, industrial motor and transformer customers," said Geoff Gilmore, Worthington Steel president and CEO. "Sitem Group shares our commitment to quality, innovation and customer focus, and we are excited to build on our shared success."

Sitem Group, one of Europe's largest producers of electric motor laminations, operates six manufacturing facilities across Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia and France. The company will continue to be led by its existing leadership team, including Chairman Fabrizio Scarca, CEO Marco Bartoloni and Chief Purchasing Officer Gabriella Scarca, from its headquarters in Trevi, Italy.

The transaction included a combination of cash investment, the acquisition of shares from existing shareholders and the contribution of Worthington Steel's Nagold, Germany facility. This strategic investment supports Worthington Steel's long-term goal of expanding its presence in high-value electrical steel applications.

About Sitem S.p.A.

Founded in 1974, Sitem Group is headquartered and has one of its manufacturing facilities in Trevi, Perugia, Italy with two additional manufacturing facilities of Sitem S.p.A. in Milan, Italy, of Stanzwerk AG in Unterentfelden, Switzerland, of Sitem Slovakia spol. s r.o in Spišská Nová Ves, Slovakia and of Decoup S.A.S. in Villenaux-La-Grande, France.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) is a metals processor that partners with customers to deliver highly technical and customized solutions. Worthington Steel's expertise in carbon flat-roll steel processing, electrical steel laminations and tailor welded solutions are driving steel toward a more sustainable future.

As one of the most trusted metals processors in North America, Worthington Steel and its approximately 6,000 employees harness the power of steel to advance our customers' visions through value-added processing capabilities including galvanizing, pickling, configured blanking, specialty cold reduction, lightweighting and electrical lamination. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Steel operates 38 facilities in seven states and 10 countries. Following a people-first Philosophy, commitment to sustainability and proven business system, Worthington Steel's purpose is to generate positive returns by providing trusted and innovative solutions for customers, creating opportunities for employees and strengthening its communities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed acquisition of a controlling equity stake in Sitem Group, the expected timeline for completing the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction to the Company's business and financial results, strategies, outlook, prospects, plans, objectives, expectations, future events and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's and Sitem Group's respective businesses and the proposed acquisition, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) the ability of the parties to successfully complete the proposed acquisition on the anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required regulatory approvals and other conditions to the completion of the acquisition, (ii) the financing arrangements relating to the acquisition, (iii) the effects of the transaction on the Company's and Sitem Group's operations, including on the combined company's future financial condition and performance, operating results, strategy and plans, including anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, losses, future prospects, and business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the new combined company's operations, (iv) the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties, and (v) the other factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," as well as the other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

