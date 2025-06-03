Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 15:52
74,16 Euro
+1,34 % +0,98
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,9073,9716:00
73,9173,9516:00
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic: Teen With Spina Bifida Inspires in the Face of Physical Adversity

Manny Hudnall relies on a wheelchair for mobility, but his outgoing personality propels him through medical challenges, including more than 20 surgeries.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Jeana Hudnall was 18 weeks pregnant when doctors told her and her husband Harrison that their third child, Manny, would be born with spina bifida. She recalls what the doctor said next that helped them prepare for the difficult medical journey Manny faced after birth.

"The doctor said, 'He's going to be a bright light and joy in this world. He is a blessing.'"

As Manny, grew up, those words proved true.

Today, Manny, 15, is one of the most popular teenagers in his hometown in Minnesota where he spends his free time playing basketball and occasionally giving locker-room pep talks to some of his high school sports teams.

With his sense of humor, unwavering optimism, and the support of his loved ones, he continues to create the life of his dreams. In this episode of our series Open Book, Manny shares how spina bifida impacts his life in unseen ways.

Watch the video here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/teen-with-spina-bifida-inspires-in-the-face-of-physical-adversity-1034909

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
