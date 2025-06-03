Medtronic: Teen With Spina Bifida Inspires in the Face of Physical Adversity

Manny Hudnall relies on a wheelchair for mobility, but his outgoing personality propels him through medical challenges, including more than 20 surgeries.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Jeana Hudnall was 18 weeks pregnant when doctors told her and her husband Harrison that their third child, Manny, would be born with spina bifida. She recalls what the doctor said next that helped them prepare for the difficult medical journey Manny faced after birth.

"The doctor said, 'He's going to be a bright light and joy in this world. He is a blessing.'"

As Manny, grew up, those words proved true.

Today, Manny, 15, is one of the most popular teenagers in his hometown in Minnesota where he spends his free time playing basketball and occasionally giving locker-room pep talks to some of his high school sports teams.

With his sense of humor, unwavering optimism, and the support of his loved ones, he continues to create the life of his dreams. In this episode of our series Open Book, Manny shares how spina bifida impacts his life in unseen ways.

Watch the video here.

