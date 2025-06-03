

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading strongly in the green despite trade-related worries and an escalation in geopolitical tensions. Anxiety ahead of key economic data releases including the monthly jobs data from the U.S. due over the course of the week also weighed on sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased close to 2 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.31 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased more than 15 percent overnight to $109 billion.



Bitcoin gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $105,427.32. It is currently trading 6 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $106,544 and $103,728 during the past 24 hours.



The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63.2 percent is trading with losses of 4 percent over the 7-day horizon and gains of 10.4 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 12.9 percent.



Ethereum rallied 5.1 percent overnight to trade at $2,605. Ether has shed 1.5 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 22 percent. Ether's current trading price is 47 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,650 and $2,479.



Outflows from Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $268 million on Monday versus $616 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with outflows of $130 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $78 million on Monday versus inflows of $70 million on Friday.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 34th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP added 3.6 percent overnight to trade at $2.21, around 42 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB also gained 2.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $664. The price of 6th ranked Solana jumped 4.8 percent overnight to $161.01.



8th ranked Dogecoin added 3.4 percent overnight to trade at $0.1954. DOGE is currently trading 74 percent below the record high.



9th ranked TRON added 0.85 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2701.



10th ranked Cardano gained 3.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.6906. The trading price is 78 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



54th ranked Sky (SKY) and 74th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of close to 16 percent. 11th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) followed with gains of 14.4 percent.



86th ranked DeXe (DEXE) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of almost 34 percent. 71st ranked Four (FORM) followed with losses of 4.8 percent.



