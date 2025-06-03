

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has demanded an investigation into the reported killing of Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza on Sunday.



More than 30 people were killed and 100 others wounded while waiting to get food from two sites in Rafah and Middle Gaza run by the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to media reports.



The organization is backed by Israel and the United States and uses private US security contractors supervised by the Israeli military. Aid distributions began at the end of May, bypassing the UN and other humanitarian agencies.



The UN chief issued a statement saying he was 'appalled' by the reports.



'It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,' he said.



'I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.'



He stressed that Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian aid.



The UN has repeatedly called for the full lifting of restrictions on aid and other essentials to meet the immense needs in the Gaza Strip, where more than two million people are at risk of famine following 20 months of war and a near total three-month aid blockade.



Israel recently lifted the ban temporarily, allowing UN agencies to bring in limited quantities of baby formula, flour, medicines and other assistance through the Kerem Shalom border crossing until the GHF became operational.



Meanwhile, nearly 30 Palestinians who were on their way to receive aid from a distribution site in southern Gaza were reportedly killed and dozens wounded in Israeli shooting early Tuesday.



Gazans have come under fire by Israeli forces for a third consecutive day, reports quoting the Palestinian Ministry of Health and Nasser hospital said.



Reuters quoted the Israeli military as saying that its forces opened fire on people who deviated from access routes near the distribution center in Rafah.



