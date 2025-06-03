Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's AI-Native Software Platform Powers UDT's Next-Gen Voice Services

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced an expanded partnership with UDT, a leading national technology solutions provider. UDT selected Crexendo's NetSapiens platform to power its voice solution as part of a broader commitment to giving its customers expanded voice offerings with flexible, reliable, and feature-rich technology.

The decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation of multiple competitive platforms, and reflects UDT's commitment to delivering scalable, innovative solutions to its customers in complex industries. The NetSapiens Platform has been integrated into UDT's operations, supporting its continued expansion and service excellence.

"We selected Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform as part of our ongoing growth strategy," said UDT CTO Simon Weller. "Its flexibility enables us to quickly scale, adapt, and innovate - keeping us ahead of the industry as we continue to deliver advanced cloud communication solutions to our customers."

"Service providers need a platform that empowers them to scale on their terms, maximize profitability, and stay ahead of the competition." said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "The NetSapiens Platform delivers exactly that, offering the freedom to innovate, adapt, and drive real market disruption. In today's market, success isn't about keeping up, it's about disrupting, and we're giving our partners the tools to do exactly that. We are honored that UDT has agreed to join our partner community."

Crexendo's AI-powered, API-rich, and highly scalable UCaaS software platform is continuing to make headlines for setting a new industry standard. Crexendo's solutions have the flexibility to deploy on-premises, in the cloud, or through a hybrid model, and has a licensing structure designed to drive measurable outcomes for their licensees. Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform is enabling UDT to deliver a broader range of features and services. This expanded portfolio gives UDT's customers more choices tailored to their unique needs and price points, ensuring a future-ready communications solution built for long-term growth and performance.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, visit www.crexendo.com.

About UDT

UDT is a national technology solutions provider that modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and education organizations. Established in 1995, UDT is distinguished as an industry-leading innovator delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional and managed services. Its focus: empowering customers to make insights-driven IT decisions that drive their most important digital priorities. With headquarters in Miami, the company has over 400 team members nationwide and over $400 million in annual revenues. More information is available at www.udtonline.com

