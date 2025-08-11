Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced their schedule for upcoming investor conferences.

Crexendo will discuss with investors its string of 8 GAAP profitable quarters, its AI enabled applications, its trajectory toward seven million users, its industry leading NetSapiens software technology with open API's that allow service providers to make the platform their own, its disruptive sessions not seats business model, its top-rated customer service and its award-winning unified communications technology.

UPCOMING CONFERENCES

Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference - Virtual - August 12 - 13, 2025. Crexendo will be doing virtual 1x1 meetings with investors as well as a fireside chat presentation on August 12 at 2:55 ET in Track 1. To register for the virtual conference or to schedule a meeting, contact opcoconferences@opco.com.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - September 8-10, 2025. All in-person presentations and meetings will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Crexendo's Virtual Presentation will be available on demand beginning Friday September 5th. 1x1 meetings will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday September 8-9. For conference registration or inquiries, contact lk@hcwco.com.

Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Big 9 - Thursday, September 11, 2025, at The Yale Club in New York City. All 1x1 meetings will be conducted on Thursday September 11th. For conference registration or inquiries, contact info@lakestreetcm.com.

LD Micro Main Event - October 19-21, 2025. All in-person presentations and meetings will be held at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego. Crexendo's Group Presentation will be live as well as simulcasted, and a link and time will be provided closer to the conference date. 1x1 meetings will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday October 20-21. For conference registration or inquiries, contact concierge@ldmicro.com.

6th Annual Needham Tech Week - November 20-21, 2025. Nov 20th will be in-person at the Intercontinental Hotel: New York Times Square. Nov 21st will be virtual 1x1 meetings. For conference registration or inquiries, contact conferences@needhamco.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

