Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Wins Second Consecutive Generative AI Product of the Year Award

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has honored Crexendo with the 2025 Product of the Year Award by Generative AI Expo, which acknowledges breakthrough innovation in generative AI and its transformative impact on cloud communications. The company has won the award for the second consecutive year for its AI-powered NetSapiens cloud communications platform.

Crexendo remains the fastest-growing platform provider in the U.S. and the leading choice for companies looking to modernize their communications infrastructure with a future-focused, AI-powered solution. Its NetSapiens platform, which now supports more than 7 million end users worldwide, continues to outperform the market, and according to Frost & Sullivan, growing at more than twice the industry average. This award underscores Crexendo's commitment to innovation, and its dedication to delivering scalable, flexible, AI-driven technology that empowers service providers to compete and succeed.

"Winning TMC's Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award is a tremendous validation of our commitment to delivering the industry's best software and services," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "This recognition underscores our leadership in AI innovation and our dedication to empowering our service provider partners with tools that transform customer engagement, streamline operations, and dramatically boost productivity. Our platform's growth is fueled by world-class AI technology combined with a licensing model that enables providers to scale without traditional per-seat fees, and this powerful combination is driving exponential user adoption."

"I am honored to recognize Crexendo with the 2025 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Crexendo's NetSapiens platform has proven demonstrated excellence in leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency," Tehrani added.

As service providers navigate the pressure to compete in a rapidly evolving cloud communications market, Crexendo's NetSapiens platform stands out as a trusted, AI-powered solution built for the future. The platform not only supports seamless migrations from legacy and competitive systems but also equips businesses to innovate, operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and elevate customer experiences.

By eliminating per-seat fees, Crexendo offers service providers a uniquely flexible and cost-effective session-based pricing model that enables them to scale rapidly and provide their customers with the latest AI technology, whether they are transitioning from older systems or enhancing their existing cloud communications environments.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, FutureofWork, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) remaining the fastest-growing platform provider in the U.S. and the leading choice for companies looking to modernize their communications infrastructure; (ii) continuing to outperform the market, growing at more than twice the industry average; (iii) being committed to innovation, and dedicated to delivering scalable, flexible, AI-driven technology that empowers service providers to compete and succeed; (iv) being committed to delivering the industry's best software and services; (v) leading in AI innovation and being dedicated to empowering our service provider partners with tools that transform customer engagement, streamline operations, and dramatically boost productivity; (vi) platform's growth being fueled by world-class AI technology combined with a licensing model that enables providers to scale without traditional per-seat fees, driving exponential user adoption; (vii) NetSapiens platform standing out as a trusted, AI-powered solution built for the future; (viii) platform supporting seamless migrations from legacy and competitive systems and equipping businesses to innovate, operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and elevate customer experiences; (ix) offering service providers a uniquely flexible and cost-effective session-based pricing model that enables them to scale rapidly and provide their customers with the latest AI technology.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-wins-second-consecutive-generative-ai-product-of-the-year-award-1104575