Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Takes Home 42 Awards for Platform AI and Contact Center Capabilities in G2 Winter 2026 Reports

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that the company has been recognized with 42 awards in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review platform, empowering buyers with real-world insights backed by verified customer reviews.

Crexendo saw significant growth in the Winter 2026 reporting period, adding 13 new awards in Contact Center categories alone since the Fall reports. Top recognitions include Best Usability, Best Results, and Best Relationship, reflecting rising customer satisfaction with the platform's AI-powered capabilities - including #1 ratings for Generative AI and AI Text Generation features - and Crexendo's highly-praised service and support. The company received the Highest User Adoption award, underscoring the rapid expansion of the Crexendo platform's global footprint, now exceeding 7 million users worldwide.

The company also maintained multiple long-standing #1 rankings, including:

Quality of Support and Ease of Doing Business With (17 consecutive quarters)

Ease of Use and Best Meets Requirements (16 consecutive quarters)

Users Most Likely to Recommend (11 consecutive quarters)

Crexendo additionally received #1 satisfaction ratings for key capabilities such as Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, and more.

Beyond category leaderboards, Crexendo was also named a top-trending provider across the G2 Momentum Grid Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, Contact Center, and Customer Communications Management, which recognize companies voted as the most innovative and fastest growing in their categories. Being honored in these reports highlights the platform's strong growth trajectory, increasing market presence, and consistent product innovation. Crexendo continues to maintain an exceptional 4.9 out of 5-star rating, sustained for 15 consecutive quarters.

"We are extremely proud of the AI innovation within our platform," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "Our continued recognition in the G2 Reports, and the additional awards earned since the previous reporting period, reinforces Crexendo's leadership in cloud communications and our commitment to delivering the most advanced AI-powered capabilities on the market. There is no better cloud communications solution available today."

"Our focus on customer success continues to disrupt the industry," Korn added. "We are honored by the ongoing positive feedback from our users on G2.com and incredibly proud of our team for consistently delivering the innovation, reliability, and support that makes Crexendo the fastest-growing platform in America. Serving more than 7 million users globally is both a milestone and a responsibility we take seriously."

"Congratulations to Crexendo for its inclusion in our G2 Reports for the Winter 2026 season," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "Powered by verified, authentic customer reviews, potential buyers know they can trust these rankings when researching and selecting software for their business needs."

Crexendo is the fastest-growing cloud communications platform provider in the United States and continues to be a leading choice for organizations modernizing their communications infrastructure with a scalable, flexible, AI-powered solution. The Crexendo platform now supports over 7 million end users worldwide and continues to grow at more than twice the industry average, according to Frost & Sullivan. Recognition in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports further underscores Crexendo's commitment to delivering future-ready communications technology, backed by exceptional customer support and continuous innovation.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

