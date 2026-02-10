Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Launches Marketplace to Accelerate Partner Activation

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of the Crexendo Marketplace, a centralized environment designed to help service providers more easily expand, package, and monetize solutions across the Crexendo ecosystem.

The Crexendo Marketplace was created in direct response to what service providers are asking for: faster innovation without added complexity. As providers look to differentiate beyond basic voice services, they need a simpler way to introduce new capabilities, respond to customer demand, and scale offerings consistently across their customer base, all without the friction traditionally associated with integrating and managing third-party solutions. The Marketplace is expected to increase partner activation rates, expand average revenue per licensee, and enhance monetization across Crexendo's growing base of NetSapiens licensees and service provider partners.

The Marketplace gives service providers a single, centralized way to discover and activate certified solutions, simplifying how new capabilities are deployed across the Crexendo ecosystem. By reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time to value, it enables providers to extend platform capabilities more quickly and tailor solutions to diverse customer needs. The Marketplace includes a growing portfolio of pre-integrated solutions, led by AI-powered applications that leverage conversational intelligence to enable more natural, intent-led customer engagement, as well as mobile-first applications for field and frontline workers. With a deep and growing catalog of solutions designed to work seamlessly within Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, service providers can confidently package, deploy, and monetize additional capabilities across their customer base.

"The launch of the Crexendo Marketplace is about removing friction from innovation," said Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chairman of Crexendo. "Service providers don't want to spend months stitching together integrations, they want speed, confidence, and control. By making it easy to discover, activate, and deploy trusted solutions, we're giving our partners a faster path to innovation, a stronger competitive edge, and a clear way to turn platform capabilities into new, recurring revenue. With over 7 million platform users and a growing global licensee base, the Marketplace creates a scalable framework for incremental recurring revenue without materially increasing operating expenses. The Marketplace enables a streamlined model that allows partners to activate incremental services across their installed base, increasing recurring revenue per account while deepening platform engagement and making for stickier licensees."

The launch of the Crexendo Marketplace underscores the company's commitment to open integration, platform extensibility, and continuous innovation across the NetSapiens platform. By simplifying access to certified solutions and streamlining deployment, Crexendo enables service providers to move faster, monetize more and deliver differentiated value while maintaining the reliability and scalability required to grow profitably.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that the Marketplace will increase partner activation rates, expand average revenue per licensee, and enhance monetization across the growing base of NetSapiens licensees and service provider partners; (ii) believing the Marketplace has the ability to simplify deployment and enable faster time to value for service providers; (iii) belief that the Marketplace will allow service providers to more easily package, deploy, and monetize additional capabilities; (iv) expectations regarding increased flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency for service providers using the Marketplace; (v) broader expectations regarding the Marketplace's role in supporting partner growth, platform extensibility, and long-term value creation within the NetSapiens ecosystem and (vi) believing the Marketplace creates a scalable framework for incremental recurring revenue without materially increasing operating expenses and enables a streamlined model that allows partners to activate incremental services across their installed base, increasing recurring revenue per account while deepening platform engagement and making for stickier licensees.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

