Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo CFO Ron Vincent honored with Arizona CFO of the Year Award

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Ron Vincent, CFO of Crexendo, has been honored as the 2025 Arizona CFO of the Year for Mid-Size Companies, an award sponsored by Financial Executives International (FEI). The award recognizes outstanding CFOs from Arizona companies who are instrumental in driving business performance.

The 17th?Annual?CFO?of?the?Year Awards took place at the Grand Hyatt?in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Ron was joined by CEO & Chairman Jeff Korn, COO Doug Gaylor, and the Crexendo accounting team as he received this well-deserved honor.

"I'm thrilled to see Ron publicly recognized by such a prestigious organization," said Crexendo CEO and Chairman Jeff Korn. "Ron's leadership has been instrumental in driving Crexendo's success. He combines exceptional financial acumen with unwavering integrity, operational discipline, and a deep commitment to transparency. His ability to guide us through growth and transformation while maintaining strong profitability and a culture of collaboration exemplifies everything we value as a company."

Korn continued, "The same qualities that earned Ron this award, his work ethic, steady judgment, humility, and teamwork, are the very qualities that define Crexendo as a whole. We succeed because we work together, support one another, and share a common goal, building something extraordinary. Ron embodies that spirit every day. I could not be prouder of Ron, and I could not be prouder to lead this incredible team that continues to achieve so much together."

Since 1931, Financial Executives International (FEI) has been recognized globally as the leading organization for senior-level financial executives. The Arizona CFO of the Year Awards, presented by the Arizona Chapter of FEI, recognizes exemplary financial management in all types of businesses.

