Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 21:41
68,80 Euro
+0,06 % +0,04
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,5869,2615:20
68,5969,2715:21
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CLO Virtual Fashion: CLO and Coach Announce Global 3D Design Contest: "The Handbag Edit"

  • Top Digital Fashion Design Software Developer and Global Fashion Icon Partner to Empower Next-Gen Handbag Designers

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, creator of leading 3D fashion design software CLO, together with Tapestry, Inc., a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, today announced "The Handbag Edit," a 3D design competition inviting designers worldwide to reimagine Coach handbags through digital innovation. This exciting contest, inspired by the spirit of Coach Play stores, aims to blend Coach's rich heritage with playful experimentation and the cutting-edge possibilities of 3D design.

Coach Play locations are dynamic spaces designed for co-creation, community building, and fun, reflecting the brand's commitment to fostering connection. Made for the Gen Z consumer, these stores embody a youthful, innovative, and adventurous spirit while paying homage to Coach's 84-year history. Drawing inspiration from this, participants are invited to create a digital capsule collection for a Coach Play store using CLO. The submission must include at least one (1) handbag and can be complemented by other items such as bag charms, lifestyle objects, and garments.

Contestants will be provided with Coach brand standards and a color palette to guide their creations, encouraging them to push boundaries while staying true to the brand's aesthetic. Each contestant may submit up to five (5) entries in total, which will be evaluated based on concept, research/process work, and final renders of the leather goods capsule.

Contest Rewards: A total of $5,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, along with features on CLO and Tapestry's channels:

  • 1st Place:$2,500 (1 winner)
  • 2nd Place:$1,000 (1 winner)
  • 3rd Place:$500 (1 winner)
  • 4th Place:$250 (4 winners)

Submission Period: The contest officially opens on June 3, 2025, and submissions will be accepted until July 31, 2025. Winners will be announced on August 25, 2025.

Designers are encouraged to visit the official contest page on CONNECT for full guidelines, brand assets, and submission instructions.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that's equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what's possible.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last-for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clo-and-coach-announce-global-3d-design-contest-the-handbag-edit-302471349.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.