PSEG: Bright Spaces, Brighter Futures: PSE&G Helps Make a Difference at Boys & Girls Clubs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Boys & Girls Clubs are a crucial part of communities throughout New Jersey. Not only do they provide safe and reliable childcare for parents, with transportation to and from school and educational and recreational after-school and summer camp programs, they also serve as centers for tutoring, college preparation, career readiness, healthy meals and a sense of security and belonging. And during extenuating situations - like the pandemic or extreme weather events - Boys and Girls Clubs have also served as emergency food distribution centers and heating and cooling shelters.

Given all that these clubs do, every penny counts. Finding ways to lower costs means more services, more staff and more families served.

Championing savings in Paterson and Passaic

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Paterson and Passaic (BGCPP) serve more than 1,400 kids each day. With two 36,000 square-foot facilities, the busy and dynamic clubs operate as a community hub for public activities and a second home for many children.

Each year, over 500,000 healthy meals and snacks are served and over 200,000 hours of academic support is provided. And, for each dollar invested into BGCPP, $9.60 in economic benefits are returned to the community.

To help stretch dollars for even greater impact, the Paterson location of BGCPP requested a free energy assessment by our partner, Donnelly Energy, in 2023. The assessment found aging HVAC units, a 24-year-old boiler system and outdated lighting were contributing to high utility costs.

By leveraging our Direct Install Program, which provides an 80% incentive for projects upfront, BGCPP was able to upgrade seven inefficient HVAC units, the boiler and the facility's inadequate lighting. The move to become more energy efficient has created an estimated cost savings of $300,000, according to club leadership.

While the project cost was $434,839, the program's incentive covered $311,650, meaning that total cost for BGCPP was only $123,189.

"Energy savings like this aren't just numbers on a bill - they directly support our kids and programs," said Jane He, Chief Development Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic. "Through PSE&G's Direct Install Program, we were able to make essential upgrades at a fraction of the cost."

As a result, BGCPP saves an estimated $1,277 per month on energy bills, which goes a long way to support club members. The cost savings can be attributed to various programs, such as the club's Saturday Academic Tutoring Program, which is led by certified teachers and offered at no charge to any child in Paterson or Passaic, regardless of club membership. This $1,277 monthly savings translates into 20 children being able to participate in academic tutoring for five hours a week and receive a healthy snack and lunch.

In addition, the upgrades have lowered the club's energy and carbon footprints by estimated annual savings of 64,653 KWH and 8,851 therms, while reducing CO2 output by 90.2 tons each year.1 That's the equivalent of:

Removing 20.1 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the roads for one year, or

Powering 12.4 homes' energy use for one year, or

Recycling 7,341 trash bags of waste instead sending them to the landfill, or

86.6 acres of U.S. forests sequestering carbon for one year.2

Brightening spaces and lives

Club members are also enjoying new lighting in the Victor Cruz Aquatics Center as part of this effort, where improved visibility has not only enhanced safety but also sparked renewed interest and increased participation.

"As a working mom, I rely on the club every day. Knowing my kids are learning, swimming and having fun in a safe, welcoming place gives me so much peace of mind. " -Ashley, parent of three BGCPP club members

"I used to be nervous around the pool, but now I love swimming," said Jasmin, age 9, a club member in Paterson. "The lights make it so much brighter, and I can see everything better."

Today, the Aquatics Center is a hub of activity - hosting swim lessons for 400 children annually, lifeguard training for teens and giving 75 club members the chance to compete in USA Swimming-sanctioned meets. As the city's only publicly accessible pool, the newly illuminated center now truly shines, supporting vital water safety programs and inspiring young swimmers to dive into new opportunities.

"As a working mom, I rely on the club every day," shared Ashley, a parent of three club members. "Knowing my kids are learning, swimming and having fun in a safe, welcoming place gives me so much peace of mind. The upgrades to the building really show how much they care about our children."

Building strong children in Lower Bergen County

Located in one of the most economically challenged communities in New Jersey, the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Bergen County (BGCLBC), is at the forefront of youth development for young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances - a need that significantly rose in 2024, when the club saw an almost 20% increase in the number of kids being served each day.

At BGCLBC, every penny is stretched for maximum impact - which is why the club's CEO, Joseph J. Licata, turned to our Direct Install Program three times. In 2024, the club pursued HVAC and lighting upgrades as a result of an energy audit.

"PSE&G's Direct Install Program has been a true lifeline for our organization," said Joseph. "It has allowed us to not only upgrade costly and aging equipment but also become better stewards for our environment. It has made our facility more efficient, thus reducing our energy consumption and costs. This ultimately allows us to put more funding into program services instead of overhead costs."

To further cost saving efforts, in addition to the lighting and HVAC upgrades, the club also added solar panels. Combined, these efforts lowered utility bills by roughly $1,100 a month - helping to lessen the blow of inflation and allow existing services to continue despite rising costs.

Each month, the savings are applied to where they are needed most: Covering the cost of a part-time employee, a cook for the club's free meals program or more supplies for sports and art activities. Most recently, the savings helped finance an additional bus to transport kids safely to and from school.

Providing a safe and welcoming environment

As a result of participation in our Direct Install Program, the club can bring in fresh air , while maintaining comfortable temperatures throughout their large spaces. Plus, instead of spending time and effort on a bid and evaluation process, our program made the upgrades painless, according to Joseph.

Our program also helped cover the costs associated with replacing 25 light fixtures in the gymnasium. Instead of costing $12,500, the club paid just $68, transforming a once-dim gym into a bright, welcoming space for the community.

Small changes. Big impact.

For organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, every dollar saved on energy costs is a dollar that can be reinvested into the lives of the children they serve. By taking advantage of our energy efficiency programs, these clubs are making their buildings more efficient, their spaces more welcoming and their services more accessible.

We're proud to play a part in helping these vital community hubs continue doing what they do best - empowering the next generation.

