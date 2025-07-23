Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
118 Leser
PSEG Support Douglass Residential College's Women in Science and Engineering Program With STEM Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / The future is brighter with heroes like these.

Our PSEG Foundation is proud to support Douglass Residential College's Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) program, helping empower young women in STEM through professional development, mentoring with PSEG leaders and career-building experiences.

Together, we're helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to make our world brighter and better for all.

Learn how we're helping these STEM warriors work toward a brighter future, on Energize!: http://spr.ly/6040f6O9G

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-support-douglass-residential-colleges-women-in-science-and-engineering-wise-program-1051904

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
