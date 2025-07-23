PSEG Support Douglass Residential College's Women in Science and Engineering Program With STEM Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / The future is brighter with heroes like these.

Our PSEG Foundation is proud to support Douglass Residential College's Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) program, helping empower young women in STEM through professional development, mentoring with PSEG leaders and career-building experiences.

Together, we're helping them develop the skills and confidence they need to make our world brighter and better for all.

Learn how we're helping these STEM warriors work toward a brighter future, on Energize!: http://spr.ly/6040f6O9G

