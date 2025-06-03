

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the New York session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 5-day lows of 174.14 against the yen, 0.9372 against the euro and 1.1119 against the pound, from early highs of 175.05, 0.9334 and 1.1050, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 0.8235 from an early high of 0.8159.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the euro, 1.12 against the pound and 0.85 against the greenback.



