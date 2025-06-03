

Original-Research: Datagroup SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



03.06.2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Datagroup SE

Company Name: Datagroup SE

ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Hold

from: 03.06.2025

Target price: 58

Last rating change:

Analyst: Sebastian Droste



Strong order uptick in Q2



On 27 May 2025, Datagroup released its Q2 financial results and confirmed its guidance for FY 2024/2025. Revenue growth was strong and in line with our expectation. Revenues in Q2 increased by 10.1% yoy. The increase was supported by solid order intake in the CORBOX core business, successful acquisition of new customers, and additional cross- and upselling contracts. Furthermore, the company benefited from a higher share of hardware in the service mix. However, the shift toward hardware likely diluted margins due to its typically lower profitability. At the same time, ongoing investments in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud services continued to support the strategic positioning but weighed on earnings. The EBIT margin declined slightly from 8.3% to 8.1%, in line with our estimate. Cash flow from operating activities was weaker due to higher trade receivables. Importantly, the public tender offer by KKR remains a key development. If the 80% or 90% acceptance thresholds are reached by 6 June 2025, the offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 or EUR 58.00 per share, respectively. Delisting will proceed after settlement. We change our target price to EUR 58, in line with the public offer and change our rating to Hold.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32788.pdf For additional information visit our website:

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2149928 03.06.2025 CET/CEST



°

